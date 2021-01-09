Gloomy Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you liked the past couple of days, you will like the forecast for this weekend. More clouds than sunshine, fog and maybe even a few flurries are possible. If you are looking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures, you will like the forecast for next week.

It will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday, Saturday night and most of Sunday. Areas of fog are likely and it could be dense (one quarter of a mile or less visibility) in some locations at times. Freezing fog could occur at night and early in the morning so there might be some slick spots. There is a small chance of flurries Saturday. High temperatures across most of the area Saturday will be in the 30s. Sunday morning low temperatures should be in the upper teens to mid 20s. Sunday afternoon highs look to be in the 30s in Central and Eastern Nebraska with upper 30s to mid 40s in the western third of the state.

It will remain chilly for the first half of the weekend. (KOLN)

Chilly temperatures will continue for much of the area for the second half of the weekend. (KOLN)

High pressure should build into the area late Sunday and hang around into Monday. This will lead to a decrease in clouds and warmer temperatures for early next week with high temperatures in the 40s Monday afternoon. The warming trend should continue through the middle of next week with highs in the 50s Wednesday.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast for early next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.