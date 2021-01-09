Advertisement

Gloomy Weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you liked the past couple of days, you will like the forecast for this weekend. More clouds than sunshine, fog and maybe even a few flurries are possible. If you are looking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures, you will like the forecast for next week.

It will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday, Saturday night and most of Sunday. Areas of fog are likely and it could be dense (one quarter of a mile or less visibility) in some locations at times. Freezing fog could occur at night and early in the morning so there might be some slick spots. There is a small chance of flurries Saturday. High temperatures across most of the area Saturday will be in the 30s. Sunday morning low temperatures should be in the upper teens to mid 20s. Sunday afternoon highs look to be in the 30s in Central and Eastern Nebraska with upper 30s to mid 40s in the western third of the state.

It will remain chilly for the first half of the weekend.
It will remain chilly for the first half of the weekend.(KOLN)
Chilly temperatures will continue for much of the area for the second half of the weekend.
Chilly temperatures will continue for much of the area for the second half of the weekend.(KOLN)

High pressure should build into the area late Sunday and hang around into Monday. This will lead to a decrease in clouds and warmer temperatures for early next week with high temperatures in the 40s Monday afternoon. The warming trend should continue through the middle of next week with highs in the 50s Wednesday.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast for early next week.
Above average temperatures are in the forecast for early next week.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fuller, 51, Kimberly Spencer, 44, and Franklin Black, 55.
LPD: Meth, pills and cash found in south Lincoln home
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Tiffany Thigpen, 39, Michael Salter, 21, and Miranda Loader, 19.
LSO arrests 3 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust
LPD is investigating a shooting in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.
LPD: Shots fired at apartment with people inside
A local study shows that 33 restaurants closed in 2020, but 28 opened in Lincoln.
Study reveals damage of the pandemic on restaurants

Latest News

More clouds, patchy fog, and seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Another gray, gloomy day
It will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy weekend with chilly temperatures and fog possible.
Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mainly cloudy skies with scattered flurries and a light north wind for Friday.
Clouds, fog and flurries for Friday