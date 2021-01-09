Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fuller, 51, Kimberly Spencer, 44, and Franklin Black, 55.
LPD: Meth, pills and cash found in south Lincoln home
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Tiffany Thigpen, 39, Michael Salter, 21, and Miranda Loader, 19.
LSO arrests 3 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust
LPD is investigating a shooting in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.
LPD: Shots fired at apartment with people inside
A local study shows that 33 restaurants closed in 2020, but 28 opened in Lincoln.
Study reveals damage of the pandemic on restaurants

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
More clouds, patchy fog, and seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Another gray, gloomy day
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
LLCHD reports four more COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
4-month-old child stabbed to death in Fremont