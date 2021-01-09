Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Jan. 8)

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Amherst 59, Overton 35

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Giltner 18

Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40

Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36

Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23

Grand Island Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Sterling 38

Hyannis 69, South Platte 44

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48

Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36

Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16

Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37

Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33

Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38

Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51

Papillion-LaVista 51, Bellevue East 45

Ralston 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 45

Southwest 77, Cambridge 36

Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23

Wallace 60, Arthur County 30

Waverly 50, Norris 41

Wood River 51, Ravenna 33

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Osmond 54, Lutheran High Northeast 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29

Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39

Beatrice 43, Seward 29

Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33

Bellevue West 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 38

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41

Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12

CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10

Centennial 47, Sutton 40

Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31

Creighton 47, Randolph 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary’s 34

Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28

Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Diller-Odell 25

Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19

Gothenburg 54, McCook 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36

Hershey 61, Maxwell 30

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33

Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Louisville 54, Syracuse 41

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26

Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45

Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32

Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22

Norris 50, Waverly 29

North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Perkins County 54

O’Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23

Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28

Ogallala 41, Cozad 31

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Gross Catholic 72, Ralston 19

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23

Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49

Pierce 43, Wayne 30

Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24

Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41

Red Cloud 28, Harvard 21

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43

Shelton 40, Deshler 37

Sidney 51, Gering 43

South Platte 87, Hyannis 19

Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26

Southwest 39, Cambridge 33

St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10

Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26

Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41

Thayer Central 46, Superior 43

Wakefield 79, Walthill 35

Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37

Wood River 46, Ravenna 17

Yutan 40, Mead 26

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fuller, 51, Kimberly Spencer, 44, and Franklin Black, 55.
LPD: Meth, pills and cash found in south Lincoln home
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Tiffany Thigpen, 39, Michael Salter, 21, and Miranda Loader, 19.
LSO arrests 3 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust
LPD is investigating a shooting in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.
LPD: Shots fired at apartment with people inside
A local study shows that 33 restaurants closed in 2020, but 28 opened in Lincoln.
Study reveals damage of the pandemic on restaurants

Latest News

Huskers Open 2021 With a 22-14 Win Over Gophers
Nebraska wrestler Chad Red, Jr. gets set for his season-opening match against Minnesota's...
Labriola lifts Huskers to season-opening win
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
Huskers look ahead to match-up with Indiana
Huskers set for Sunday showdown at No. 23 Spartans