HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Jan. 8)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Amherst 59, Overton 35
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Giltner 18
Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40
Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36
Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23
Grand Island Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Sterling 38
Hyannis 69, South Platte 44
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48
Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36
Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16
Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37
Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33
Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38
Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51
Papillion-LaVista 51, Bellevue East 45
Ralston 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 45
Southwest 77, Cambridge 36
Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23
Wallace 60, Arthur County 30
Waverly 50, Norris 41
Wood River 51, Ravenna 33
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Osmond 54, Lutheran High Northeast 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29
Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39
Beatrice 43, Seward 29
Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33
Bellevue West 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 38
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41
Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12
CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10
Centennial 47, Sutton 40
Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31
Creighton 47, Randolph 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary’s 34
Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28
Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Diller-Odell 25
Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19
Gothenburg 54, McCook 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36
Hershey 61, Maxwell 30
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33
Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Louisville 54, Syracuse 41
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26
Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45
Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22
Norris 50, Waverly 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Perkins County 54
O’Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23
Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28
Ogallala 41, Cozad 31
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Gross Catholic 72, Ralston 19
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23
Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49
Pierce 43, Wayne 30
Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24
Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41
Red Cloud 28, Harvard 21
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43
Shelton 40, Deshler 37
Sidney 51, Gering 43
South Platte 87, Hyannis 19
Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26
Southwest 39, Cambridge 33
St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10
Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26
Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41
Thayer Central 46, Superior 43
Wakefield 79, Walthill 35
Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37
Wood River 46, Ravenna 17
Yutan 40, Mead 26
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31
