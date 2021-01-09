Labriola lifts Huskers to season-opening win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska wrestling team won its season-opening dual against Minnesota, 22-14, on Friday night at the Devaney Center. The 5th-ranked Huskers were sparked by Mikey Labriola’s 3rd-period pin at 174 pounds. Labriola, a returning All-American, began a stretch of three consecutive bout victories, which secured the win for Nebraska (1-0).

125: No. 17 Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. No. 14 Patrick McKee (MINN), 8-1

133: Boo Dryden (MINN) dec. No. 20 Alex Thomsen (NEB), 9-2

141: No. 7 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Marcos Polanco (MINN), 4-1

149: Brock Hardy (NEB) dec. No. 19 Michael Blockhus (MINN), 9-2

157: No. 6 Brayton Lee (MINN) dec. Caleb Licking (NEB), 10-5

165: Andrew Sparks (MINN) dec. No. 15 Peyton Robb (NEB), 7-6

174: No. 4 Mikey Labriola (NEB) pinned Jake Allar (MINN), 6:17

184: Nathan Haas (NEB) dec. No. 19 Owen Webster (MINN), 5-2

197: No. 2 Eric Schultz (NEB) major dec. Garrett Joles (MINN), 14-3

285: No. 1 Gable Steveson (MINN) tech. fall No. 17 Christian Lance (NEB), 23-8

