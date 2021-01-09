Study reveals damage of the pandemic on restaurants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Here in Lincoln, one group has been studying the impacts of the pandemic on local restaurants, and they have a surprising discovery. From having to limit or close dining rooms to supporting staff, it’s no surprise restaurants are taking a hit during the pandemic.

Those with Grow Lincoln thought the pandemic would lead to a net loss of 10 to 15 restaurants, but to their surprise that wasn’t the case. Whether it’s bagels, burritos or burgers ever restaurant is being challenged.

“It’s been sad, but exciting to watch what has happened with our restaurants and how they’ve managed and how they’ve held in there,” said Robin Eschilman, co-creator of Grow Lincoln.

Grow Lincoln is an economic and development radio show and podcast. Eschilman co-hosts with Dave Albers. They’ve been monitoring restaurants openings and closings since 2014.

“This year we were expecting it to be really bad, and we were really pleased to be totally wrong with that. We had a net loss of 5,” Eschilman said.

Meaning 33 restaurants closed their doors, while 28 others opened.

“52% of the restaurants that closed this year were located in the Haymarket, Antelope Valley, Downtown area,” said Eschilman.

Eschilman believes stimulus help, accommodating landlords and the generosity of the Lincoln community were the main reasons that less restaurants closed. However 2020 wasn’t as bad as 2016.

“Not long after the Railyard opened and we had a lot of restaurants in the suburban area that closed. We had 29 that closed and 19 that opened.”

With empty parking lots and closing signs, Eschilman hopes she doesn’t see more of these.

“Try and support because the next few months are going to be really hard,” said Eschilman.

This survey also shows that 64% of the restaurants that closed were national chains. Places that adapted the best already had drive thru’s and pick-up options. Also, nearly a quarter of the new restaurants that opened are Mexican cuisine.

