Sunday Forecast: Another gray, gloomy day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much changes in the forecast as we head into the day on Sunday as more clouds, patchy fog, and perhaps even a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible across the coverage area. The good news is that Sunday should be the last of these gloomy January days with warmer weather and sunshine returning as we head into the week next week.

Temperatures will once again average out to be pretty seasonal on Sunday with highs in the low 30s to low 40s across the state - pretty close to where we should be for early January.

More clouds, patchy fog, and seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday. (KOLN)

Skies will start out cloudy on Sunday with areas of patchy fog and perhaps even a few flurries across the state. Through the day though, clouds and fog should clear from west to east. Areas across western Nebraska should end up with mostly sunny skies on Sunday, partly cloudy across central Nebraska, and still mostly cloudy for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with clouds finally clearing out Sunday night.

Clouds and fog will dominate the state early on Sunday with clouds clearing from west to east. (KOLN)

For Lincoln, temperatures will likely sit in the lower 20s to start Sunday with afternoon highs managing the middle 30s. Look for north winds up to 10 MPH through the day that will make it feel just a bit cooler. Again, areas of patchy fog and a few flurries will be possible through the day with skies beginning to clear out on Sunday evening.

Sunday will be another gray day in Lincoln with cloudy skies, areas of patchy fog, and temperatures in the mid 30s by the afternoon. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge sliding east into the area will leading to a warming trend to start the new work week on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures jumping to the low 40s to low 50s for Monday.

Sunshine and warmer weather will arrive on Monday with temperatures jumping to the low 40s to low 50s across the state. (KOLN)

For Lincoln, temperatures will continue to climb early next week with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures will cool back behind a cold front that slides through the area for the second half of the week. As it stands, there’s just a very small chance for moisture on Thursday as the front slides through the area, otherwise we should remain dry for the next 7 days. Thursday and Friday also look like they could be quite breezy - something to keep an eye on going forward.

Temperatures will climb to the 40s and 50s over the next 7 days with very mild weather expected for midweek next week. (KOLN)

