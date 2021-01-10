Advertisement

Concordia uses strong 3rd quarter to pass Jamestown

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - In the second meeting with Jamestown in just over three weeks, the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team flipped a switch after halftime. The Bulldogs used a game defining 22-2 run to put the Jimmies on their heels while pulling out a 67-61 victory on Saturday (Jan. 9) afternoon. Three Concordia players scored in double figures as part of a balanced effort.

Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad will get comfortable inside Friedrich Arena down the stretch of the regular season. The Bulldogs (10-6, 9-4 GPAC) effectively bounced back from an 85-80 loss at Dakota Wesleyan three days earlier.

COURTESY: Concordia Athletics.

