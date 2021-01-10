Derrick Walker’s debut expected against Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball hasn’t played a game in seven days, but their big man Derrick Walker hasn’t played in more than 650 days. That’s going to change when he gets the change to suit up against Indiana. It’s a much needed addition to the Huskers who are on a four game losing streak.

“He’s ready, he’s excited, teammates are ready and the staff is ready,” said Head Coach Fred Hoiberg. “He can finish in the paint. He’s a guy that will demand some attention. Hopefully suck in the defense and create some open shots. He is our best finishing big right now and he should be.. he’s the oldest and has the most experience.”

Other news and notes from Hoiberg during his media availability on Saturday: Nebraska initiated the postponement against Purdue. There isn’t a makeup date set yet for that contest. Nebraska is going to be down a player against the Hooisers. Tip-off is Sunday at 5:00 p.m., and is being carried on BTN.

