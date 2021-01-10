Advertisement

Derrick Walker’s debut expected against Indiana

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball hasn’t played a game in seven days, but their big man Derrick Walker hasn’t played in more than 650 days. That’s going to change when he gets the change to suit up against Indiana. It’s a much needed addition to the Huskers who are on a four game losing streak.

“He’s ready, he’s excited, teammates are ready and the staff is ready,” said Head Coach Fred Hoiberg. “He can finish in the paint. He’s a guy that will demand some attention. Hopefully suck in the defense and create some open shots. He is our best finishing big right now and he should be.. he’s the oldest and has the most experience.”

Other news and notes from Hoiberg during his media availability on Saturday: Nebraska initiated the postponement against Purdue. There isn’t a makeup date set yet for that contest. Nebraska is going to be down a player against the Hooisers. Tip-off is Sunday at 5:00 p.m., and is being carried on BTN.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-80 eastbound near Ashland was closed on Sunday due to a semi fire.
UPDATE: One injured on I-80 after semi fire
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
4-month-old child stabbed to death in Fremont
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
‘Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Lincoln teacher to get vaccine to protect herself and students
Lincoln teacher will get vaccine to protect herself and students

Latest News

Nebraska's Teddy Allen makes a shot in the first half against Indiana
Nebraska’s rally vs. Indiana falls short
Nebraska lost to the Hoosiers on Sunday at PBA
Nebraska falls to Indiana
Huskers knock off No. 23 Michigan State, 68-64
In the second meeting with Jamestown in just over three weeks, the Concordia University...
Concordia uses strong 3rd quarter to pass Jamestown
Concordia beats Jamestown at home
Concordia beats Jamestown at home