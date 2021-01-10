HS Basketball Scoreboard (Saturday, Jan. 9)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Saturday, January 9. By The Associated Press.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Arlington 41, Archbishop Bergan 37
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Fort Calhoun 36
Axtell 64, Alma 46
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, West Point-Beemer 45
Bertrand 52, South Loup 45
Brady 57, Arthur County 40
Burwell 72, Humphrey St. Francis 49
Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 54, Omaha Roncalli 46
Centura 53, Gothenburg 39
Chadron 63, Mitchell 58
Chase County 68, Kimball 11
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Tekamah-Herman 35
Conestoga 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Cozad 48, North Platte St. Patrick’s 45
Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43
Deshler 62, Thayer Central 60
Douglas County West 62, Lincoln Lutheran 48
Edgemont, S.D. 52, Sioux County 20
Elba 39, Red Cloud 37
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 45
Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 40
Elm Creek 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 23
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 80, South Sioux City 43
Freeman 50, Tri County 45
Gibbon 55, Holdrege 45
Glenwood, Iowa 75, Plattsmouth 60
Gordon/Rushville 50, Bayard 33
Grand Island 45, Lincoln Southwest 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Doniphan-Trumbull 36
Grand Island Northwest 52, York 48
Gretna 39, Lincoln North Star 37
Hastings 42, Lexington 31
Hay Springs 43, Leyton 38
Heartland 53, Cross County 52
Hershey 46, Bridgeport 43
Homer 65, Omaha Nation 62
Howells/Dodge 67, Plainview 27
Kearney 80, Garden City, Kan. 53
Kearney Catholic 69, North Platte 43
Kenesaw 66, Harvard 37
Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 50
Lewis Central, Iowa 52, Elkhorn North 48, OT
Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Lincoln East 73, Fremont 42
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 36
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Stanton 31
Loomis 68, Arapahoe 36
Maxwell 56, Overton 39
McCool Junction 67, Friend 58
Milford 62, David City 35
Minden 74, Valentine 32
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
Neligh-Oakdale 48, Stuart 39
Omaha Central 93, Omaha Bryan 46
Omaha Christian Academy 60, Lewiston 52
Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 37
Omaha North 64, Millard West 58
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Bellevue East 38
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Burke 47
Ord 54, CWC 13
Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Benson 43
Parkview Christian 77, Cornerstone Christian 44
Pleasanton 49, Twin Loup 32
Potter-Dix 77, South Platte 54
Sandhills Valley 57, Cody-Kilgore 16
Shelby/Rising City 72, Meridian 21
Sidney 58, McCook 50
Silver Lake 31, Heartland Lutheran 17
Spalding Academy 62, Santee 53
St. Edward 63, High Plains Community 35
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 63, Falls City 32
St. Mary’s 82, Anselmo-Merna 42
St. Paul 45, Aurora 43
St. Thomas More, S.D. 44, Alliance 28
Twin River 72, Madison 38
Wahoo 56, Crete 43
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 30
Wayne 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Southern 33
Steve Vertin Classic(equals)
Auburn 47, Savannah, Mo. 29
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Osmond 70, Wausa 38
Consolation(equals)
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Columbus vs. Lincoln High, ppd.
Raymond Central vs. Centennial, ppd. to Feb 19th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46
Alma 52, Axtell 50
Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary’s 44
Archbishop Bergan 47, Arlington 27
Arthur County 54, Brady 28
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20
Aurora 41, St. Paul 39
Bishop Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37
Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37
CWC 56, Ord 38
Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25
Centura 41, Gothenburg 32
Chadron 32, Mitchell 30
Chase County 62, Kimball 19
Cherokee, Washington, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 37
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29
Cody-Kilgore 61, Sandhills Valley 35
Crete 43, Wahoo 32
Cross County 46, Heartland 22
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21
Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40
Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Freeman 45, Tri County 29
Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73
Gordon/Rushville 45, Bayard 36
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27
Hastings 42, Lexington 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Lincoln Christian 42
Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50
High Plains Community 51, St. Edward 20
Holdrege 50, Gibbon 7
Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23
Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 54
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25
Kearney 38, Garden City, Kan. 36
Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25
Lewiston 64, Omaha Christian Academy 58
Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Douglas County West 32
Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25
Lincoln Southwest 65, Grand Island 8
Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53
Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT
McCool Junction 57, Friend 24
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 30
Milford 46, David City 40
Millard West 61, Omaha North 19
Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37
Minden 47, Valentine 39
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47
Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55
North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46
North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Cozad 22
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lewis Central, Iowa 34
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43
Overton 62, Maxwell 21
Papillion-LaVista 61, Omaha Benson 57
Parkview Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 35
Perkins County 45, Sutherland 44
Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33
Sidney 67, McCook 36
South Loup 65, Bertrand 25
South Platte 73, Potter-Dix 9
Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64
Superior 57, Fillmore Central 48
Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17
Twin River 72, Madison 38
Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48
Weeping Water 51, Johnson-Brock 38
West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48
York 58, Grand Island Northwest 50
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39
Consolation(equals)
Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Columbus vs. Lincoln High, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, ccd.
