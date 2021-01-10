HS Basketball Scoreboard (Saturday, Jan. 9)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Saturday, January 9. By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Arlington 41, Archbishop Bergan 37

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Fort Calhoun 36

Axtell 64, Alma 46

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, West Point-Beemer 45

Bertrand 52, South Loup 45

Brady 57, Arthur County 40

Burwell 72, Humphrey St. Francis 49

Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 54, Omaha Roncalli 46

Centura 53, Gothenburg 39

Chadron 63, Mitchell 58

Chase County 68, Kimball 11

Clarkson/Leigh 55, Tekamah-Herman 35

Conestoga 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Cozad 48, North Platte St. Patrick’s 45

Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43

Deshler 62, Thayer Central 60

Douglas County West 62, Lincoln Lutheran 48

Edgemont, S.D. 52, Sioux County 20

Elba 39, Red Cloud 37

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 45

Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 40

Elm Creek 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 23

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 80, South Sioux City 43

Freeman 50, Tri County 45

Gibbon 55, Holdrege 45

Glenwood, Iowa 75, Plattsmouth 60

Gordon/Rushville 50, Bayard 33

Grand Island 45, Lincoln Southwest 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Doniphan-Trumbull 36

Grand Island Northwest 52, York 48

Gretna 39, Lincoln North Star 37

Hastings 42, Lexington 31

Hay Springs 43, Leyton 38

Heartland 53, Cross County 52

Hershey 46, Bridgeport 43

Homer 65, Omaha Nation 62

Howells/Dodge 67, Plainview 27

Kearney 80, Garden City, Kan. 53

Kearney Catholic 69, North Platte 43

Kenesaw 66, Harvard 37

Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 50

Lewis Central, Iowa 52, Elkhorn North 48, OT

Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Lincoln East 73, Fremont 42

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 36

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Stanton 31

Loomis 68, Arapahoe 36

Maxwell 56, Overton 39

McCool Junction 67, Friend 58

Milford 62, David City 35

Minden 74, Valentine 32

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

Neligh-Oakdale 48, Stuart 39

Omaha Central 93, Omaha Bryan 46

Omaha Christian Academy 60, Lewiston 52

Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 37

Omaha North 64, Millard West 58

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Bellevue East 38

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Burke 47

Ord 54, CWC 13

Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Benson 43

Parkview Christian 77, Cornerstone Christian 44

Pleasanton 49, Twin Loup 32

Potter-Dix 77, South Platte 54

Sandhills Valley 57, Cody-Kilgore 16

Shelby/Rising City 72, Meridian 21

Sidney 58, McCook 50

Silver Lake 31, Heartland Lutheran 17

Spalding Academy 62, Santee 53

St. Edward 63, High Plains Community 35

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 63, Falls City 32

St. Mary’s 82, Anselmo-Merna 42

St. Paul 45, Aurora 43

St. Thomas More, S.D. 44, Alliance 28

Twin River 72, Madison 38

Wahoo 56, Crete 43

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 30

Wayne 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Wilber-Clatonia 52, Southern 33

Steve Vertin Classic(equals)

Auburn 47, Savannah, Mo. 29

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Osmond 70, Wausa 38

Consolation(equals)

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Columbus vs. Lincoln High, ppd.

Raymond Central vs. Centennial, ppd. to Feb 19th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46

Alma 52, Axtell 50

Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary’s 44

Archbishop Bergan 47, Arlington 27

Arthur County 54, Brady 28

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20

Aurora 41, St. Paul 39

Bishop Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37

Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37

CWC 56, Ord 38

Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25

Centura 41, Gothenburg 32

Chadron 32, Mitchell 30

Chase County 62, Kimball 19

Cherokee, Washington, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 37

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29

Cody-Kilgore 61, Sandhills Valley 35

Crete 43, Wahoo 32

Cross County 46, Heartland 22

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40

Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Freeman 45, Tri County 29

Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73

Gordon/Rushville 45, Bayard 36

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27

Hastings 42, Lexington 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Lincoln Christian 42

Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50

High Plains Community 51, St. Edward 20

Holdrege 50, Gibbon 7

Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23

Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 54

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25

Kearney 38, Garden City, Kan. 36

Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25

Lewiston 64, Omaha Christian Academy 58

Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Douglas County West 32

Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25

Lincoln Southwest 65, Grand Island 8

Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53

Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT

McCool Junction 57, Friend 24

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 30

Milford 46, David City 40

Millard West 61, Omaha North 19

Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37

Minden 47, Valentine 39

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47

Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55

North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46

North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Cozad 22

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Lewis Central, Iowa 34

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43

Overton 62, Maxwell 21

Papillion-LaVista 61, Omaha Benson 57

Parkview Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 35

Perkins County 45, Sutherland 44

Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33

Sidney 67, McCook 36

South Loup 65, Bertrand 25

South Platte 73, Potter-Dix 9

Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64

Superior 57, Fillmore Central 48

Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17

Twin River 72, Madison 38

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48

Weeping Water 51, Johnson-Brock 38

West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48

York 58, Grand Island Northwest 50

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Championship(equals)

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39

Consolation(equals)

Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Columbus vs. Lincoln High, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Central, ccd.

