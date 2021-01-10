UPDATE: One injured on I-80 after semi fire

ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The Ashland Fire Department and Gretna Fire Department responded to a semi fire on I-80 just east of the Platte River on Sunday.

According to Ashland Fire, one person was transported from scene to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln with serious injuries.

According to the Nebraska 511, the the I-80 eastbound near Ashland has been reopened to traffic.

