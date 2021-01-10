Advertisement

Lincoln woman creates podcast with friend explaining their deaf experiences

By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A woman originally from Lincoln is teaming up with one of her college friends to create a podcast describing their lives as deaf people.

Carley Weyers and Sarah Tubert started What the Deaf?! Podcast to try and explain to people what it’s like living in a hearing world as deaf people. Some of the topics they discuss include dating in a hearing world versus a deaf world and how deaf people aren’t all the same.

Co-founder of the podcast Sarah Tubert said, “We’re very open-minded people and we have a lot of empathy with each other because we come from different backgrounds.”

“We can do it for everyone out there,” said Weyers. “So a podcast is very popular for hearing audiences; put in their earbuds and listen and during the quarantine. We thought why not give it a try and see if that’s something people enjoy learning about.”

Carly and Sarah said their goal is to show people that even though they are deaf, they’re just like everyone else.

Weyers said, “We explain things as if they already know what it’s like to be in our community when we realize Oh no we’ve got to dive in a little deeper.”

If you’d like to check on the What the Deaf?! Podcast, you can go to their website or check them out on Apple podcast.

