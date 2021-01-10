Monday Forecast: Here comes the sun!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After what feels like forever, sunshine and warmer weather is expected to return to the forecast as we head into the new work week. In fact, temperatures over the next few days are forecast to be very mild for mid-January standards. Monday should see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the state with winds turning from the southwest to the west through the day. This combination should help warm temperatures in the 40s to low 50s across the state as we start the week. The only issue for Monday could be winds that are just a bit breezy at times, with gusts up to 20 to 25 MPH possible in Lincoln.

Tuesday should see even warmer weather as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead the area. Temperatures will respond accordingly, reaching the low to mid 50s for most of the state under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach their peak on Wednesday with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s across the coverage area - not bad for mid-January!

Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday is when changes potentially arrive - though confidence in what plays out at this point is still fairly low as long range models still have significant differences in the placement of a low pressure system that could swing through the state. The European model pushes a strong storm system through our area which could bring in wintry mix of rain and snow to the state Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday with cooler temperatures and windy conditions with wind gusts likely reaching at least 40 MPH. The American model though is quite different at this point and takes that storm system well to our north, leaving our area dry and breezy. The going forecast at this point will include a 20% chance for rain and snow showers for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with windy conditions expected. As always, as we get closer models will hopefully resolve these differences and we’ll be able to paint a clearer picture. Stay tuned!

