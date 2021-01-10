Seward teen helps collect shirts for the homeless

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Living Water Rescue Mission in York now has clothes for hundreds of people, thanks to a Seward teen.

Around the holidays, Julya Metschke started collecting shirts, putting out a box at her high school in Seward and at her local civic center. It was all part of a Star Project for FCCLA.

Metschke had to come up with an idea to help the community and said she thought about how a lot of high schoolers probably have a lot of T-shirts that could help others.

“I was thinking about how fortunate was especially during the pandemic and how I had a roof over my head and somewhere to go, but I know not everyone had that opportunity, so I knew I wanted to do something with homelessness,” said Metschke.

It was a three-part project. Her 4H Club also collected supplies for homeless kids and her church went to the People’s City Mission in Lincoln to volunteer.

Metschke said she’s grateful she was able to make a difference after what a tough year for a lot of people.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.