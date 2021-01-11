Advertisement

Wan’Dale Robinson leaves Huskers

Wan'Dale Robinson on Luke McCaffrey
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is leaving the Huskers. The talented sophomore announced on Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of playing college football closer to his home in Kentucky.

Robinson was among the Huskers’ top offensive playmakers over the past two seasons. He scored 7 touchdowns, while totalling nearly 1,500 yards of offense. He led the Huskers in receptions and receiving yardage as a sophomore. Robinson is a two-time finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the most versatile player in college football.

