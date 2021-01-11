DHHS tries to minimize waits for COVID-19 vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite nearly 70,000 Nebraskans vaccinated so far, the state says people in Phase 1B, including people 75 and up, will have to wait a little while longer to get the vaccine.

To date, 76,822 vaccines have been administered in Nebraska, but the State’s dashboard shows Nebraska has received 141,428 doses in total on Monday, January 11. The Department of Health and Human Services said there will be a discrepancy between the two because the ancillary kits, the syringes and PPE necessary to administer the shots, can lag behind. But once the provider is ready to administer, they may be giving the shot to more than just the assigned phase.

“For anyone administering the vaccine, once the vaccine product is prepared, they are on a time limit and may need to vaccinate in phases or tiers outside the one they are currently in to make sure no product is wasted,” said Angie Ling, DHHS Incident Commander.

DHHS is creating a website to connect Phase 1B people with someone who will give them the shot. Right now the department is solidifying the list of providers with their partners and working to get that out to the public next week.

The system will have you register, then it’ll find a provider for you and what phase you are in. It will also send a reminder, have a place to list adverse reactions and even has a call center.

“We will be reviewing this product with you and more details very soon,” said Ling. “The timeline will not hinder our ability to get vaccines in arms.”

The state said they are working with the National Guard to get vaccines out to the public. The goal is to get the doses into someone’s arm within a week of its arrival in Nebraska.

