Get your fill of great food and kolaches in Abie

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for a restaurant where you can enjoy authentic Nebraska hometown cooking, consider a visit to Abie’s Place.

We talked with Tonette Kliment, who is the owner and manager of Abie’s Place, which happens to be inside an old elementary school that is no longer used for education. “We bought the building and decided to turn it into a bar-slash-restaurant-slash-bakery,” Kliment said. The dining area can be found in the old school’s multi-purpose room, and the half court gym is used for parties, and for overflow.

Kliment is known to be a good baker, and some viewers of Pure Nebraska have mentioned her for making some of the best kolaches in the state. “I make a lot of them,” Kliment said. “People place orders, and I fill those orders. I have some here for sale on a regular basis. I also make rye bread and cinnamon rolls, and I can make rohliky, which is a Czech bread roll, on a per-order basis.”

Abie’s Place is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Tuesday evening, the restaurant opens for a burger night where you can get a burger and fries for $5. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the restaurant is open for lunch and evening meals. “Wednesday is the day I do Czech meals,” Kliment said. “I do roast pork with dumplings and sauerkraut, and a slice of my homemade rye bread. On Thursday nights, we have Mexican food. Friday nights are fish frys, and Saturday evenings are steak nights.”

When it comes to making kolaches, Kliment says it’s all in the timing. “You have the let the dough rise at the right time,” Kliment said. “You have to punch the little hole in the middle, then let the kolaches rise again, then you punch the hole down again, put the filling in, and then let them rise again. So, it’s all in the timing.”

Kliment does have some experience when it comes to cooking and baking. “I’m the oldest of eight,” Kliment said. “So, I did a lot of cooking at home for the family. Mom and us kids would make kolaches and other things. I also worked at Kolac Korner in Prague for 16 years. The original bakers that worked there retired, and I took over doing the baking there.”

There are a wide variety of flavors to choose from when it comes to kolaches. “I do cherry, prune, apricot, poppy seed, cream cheese, cottage cheese, raspberry, blueberry, apple, peach and lemon,” Kliment said. “Cherry is the most popular all year round. In the Czech culture, poppyseed, prune, cherry and apricot are the top ones, and also the cottage cheese is popular in the Czech culture.”

Abie is a town of 69 people, and a place where you can find a lot of local pride. The town is also a place where you can find good food and a welcoming atmosphere at Abie’s Place.

