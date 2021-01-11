Advertisement

Lancaster County inmate dies

(KWTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 55-year old inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died.

Jeffrey Haptonstall was receiving services in a State of Nebraska facility since Jan. 22, 2020. Haptonstall was recently taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a medical condition where he later died.

Haptonstall had been incarcerated since April 24, 2019. As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.

