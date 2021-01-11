Advertisement

LPS: Remote Learners have declined since Thanksgiving

The number of remote learners in Lincoln Public Schools continues to decline.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After peaking the week after Thanksgiving, the number of remote learners in Lincoln Public Schools continues to decline.

The number of remote learners in LPS is fluid. The district said the plan was designed that way, so students and their parents can choose to learn from home depending on what is going on that week.

“From the last Friday in December to the first Friday in January, we saw a significant decrease in the number of remote learners,” said Matt Larson, the Associate Superintendent for Instruction. “Over 1,300 students left remote learning and returned to in-person learning in their school. Right now, we are around 20 percent of the student population that is a full-time remote learner.”

Since the beginning of the first semester in August, the number of remote learners throughout the entire school system has hovered around 20%. But that really peaked in the first week of December following thanksgiving. That week, about a quarter of all students in LPS were learning online, that’s about 9,600 students. Since then, that number has slowly dropped, now sitting at roughly 8,000 students.

When asked how the grades looked after a full semester of hybrid learning, Larson said the semester grades haven’t been fully processed.

“At end of the first quarter there was an increase at high school level in the number of failures,” said Larson. “And we took steps to make sure we could support students in improving those grades before the end of the first semester. We’ll be taking a look at whether or not those intervention strategies made a difference for students.”

As for attendance, a report done at the end of the first quarter showed that there was no significant decrease in attendance year over year.

