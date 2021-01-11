Man arrested for stealing construction equipment from SE Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was stealing construction equipment from a vacant house being renovated.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to a home on S 48th Street in Southeast Lincoln, for a report of a burglary in progress.

LPD said neighbors called 911 reporting that they heard glass breaking and one or two people wearing dark clothing, were going inside a house.

According to police, the house was vacant and being renovated.

LPD said responding officers saw a man inside who tried running away but police chased after him and caught him a few blocks away.

Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Peterson.

Officers said they found a 7-inch fixed blade knife in his pocket. LPD said officers also found Peterson’s car parked nearby with the driver’s side door window broken and license plates removed. Officers found several pieces of construction equipment in the back of Peterson’s car.

According to police, officers found the keys to the car while searching Peterson’s belongings.

The owner of the home, according to police, identified the equipment in the car as his belongings. The homeowner indicated to police that the equipment had been left at the house.

Peterson is facing burglary charges, failure to obey order of police and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

