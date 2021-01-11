Advertisement

Nebraska’s rally vs. Indiana falls short

The Huskers couldn’t overcome an 18-point deficit in the 84-76 loss to the Hoosiers
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska made it a game in the second half but couldn’t quite get it done down the stretch against Indiana at home on Sunday night falling, 84-76. The Huskers, now 0-5 in Big Ten play, trailed by 18 points in the first half only to come roaring back and tie it late in the game. Derrick Walker was impressive in his first game as a Husker scoring 10 points for the Big Red. Nebraska will now face Illinois on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-80 eastbound near Ashland was closed on Sunday due to a semi fire.
UPDATE: One injured on I-80 after semi fire
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
4-month-old child stabbed to death in Fremont
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
‘Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Lincoln teacher to get vaccine to protect herself and students
Lincoln teacher will get vaccine to protect herself and students

Latest News

Nebraska lost to the Hoosiers on Sunday at PBA
Nebraska falls to Indiana
Huskers knock off No. 23 Michigan State, 68-64
In the second meeting with Jamestown in just over three weeks, the Concordia University...
Concordia uses strong 3rd quarter to pass Jamestown
Concordia beats Jamestown at home
Concordia beats Jamestown at home