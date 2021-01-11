Nebraska’s rally vs. Indiana falls short

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska made it a game in the second half but couldn’t quite get it done down the stretch against Indiana at home on Sunday night falling, 84-76. The Huskers, now 0-5 in Big Ten play, trailed by 18 points in the first half only to come roaring back and tie it late in the game. Derrick Walker was impressive in his first game as a Husker scoring 10 points for the Big Red. Nebraska will now face Illinois on Wednesday night.

