Suspects steal tools, handgun & car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department recently arrested two people they believe broke into a garage and stole tools, along with a car.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday last week, January 7th, LPD said a man called police saying someone had broken into his garage, near Randolph and 40th Streets, between December 6th and January 6th.

Police said the man told officers that a number of tools, a handgun and his 2000 silver Buick Century were all stolen. LPD said it was a loss of more than $6,000.

On Friday, January 8th, around 2 p.m., LPD said investigators saw a stolen car at a gas station on 33rd and Holdredge in a gas lane.

LPD said officers made contact with the driver and told him the car was stolen. According to police, the driver was 29-year-old Charles Tomes and the passenger was identified as 21-year-old Aryadne Fenin.

Officers said Fenin arrived back at the car and told the officers the car was given to them by a family member and they had been driving it for weeks.

Inside the car, police said they found three bags of methamphetamine and a backpack with pipes that had meth residue.

LPD said the homeowner identified the tools found in the car as the ones taken from his garage.

Tomes and Fenin were arrested and are facing theft by receiving over $1,500 charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance charges.

