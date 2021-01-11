The Harbor Coffeehouse adding third location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, one local coffee shop is in the process of expanding to a third location.

It will take the space of a restaurant that has been closed since 2016.

The building used to be a Burger King, and since it closed, it has sat empty for years.

But this spring, there will be new life in the property.

The area of 14th and Pioneers Blvd. sees about 61,000 cars a day.

A building nearby, will soon be home to The Harbor Coffeehouse.

And the owner said even if they’re able to get 2% of that daily traffic, that would be huge.

“That would double or triple what our normal day would look like,” said Robert Bevins.

That’s one of the reasons for choosing the space

Another big selling point, especially because of the pandemic, was the drive-thru.

“We realized that having a drive-thru location to service for those who are unable to make it in our physical stores made sense,” said Bevins.

Bevins said they plan on having a European style espresso bar, with 5-10 tables inside and will now also offer gelato.

“I liked their business plan and what they offered with the diverse menu, the coffee, gelato and all of that. Liked everything about them and so we put together a deal quick,” said developer, Tyler Vitosh.

Vitosh is the developer, he told 10/11 NOW, the building has been on the market for a few years and he knew the property had potential.

All it took was lots of paint, landscaping and some roof work.

“Given the traffic, that area, it just needed some TLC, and I kind of saw the value in that property,” said Vitosh.

Vitosh said they will still have space to fill on the west side of the building and said anything retail could go in that spot.

“Really you know, it could be the turning point that helps us launch into the Lincoln community and grow big,” said Bevins.

The owner of The Harbor Coffeehouse told 10/11 NOW, he expects to open no later than the end of April.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.