Troopers locate 177 LBs of Marijuana, gun in two I-80 incidents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people and seized 177 pounds of marijuana and one handgun during two separate incidents on Sunday.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. a trooper was at a gas station at the Milford interchange of Interstate 80, at mile marker 382, when he began speaking with the driver of a Ford Expedition, who had also stopped at the gas station. During the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 163 pounds of marijuana, contained in duffel bags in a rooftop luggage carrier. The trooper also located a handgun in the possession of a passenger.

The driver, Richard Hunter, 55, and passenger, Jack Skinner, 45, both of Medford, Oregon, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. Skinner was also arrested for possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.

Approximately one hour later, at 11:15 a.m., another trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Nissan Altima for speeding at 95 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Kearney, at mile marker 267. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

The trooper performed a search of the vehicle and located 14 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Davon Canada, 35, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

