Tuesday Forecast: “Jackin’ Up” Our January Temps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild January weather is on the menu as we head over the next few days with well above average temperatures across the state for both Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper level ridge aloft will allow temperatures to reach the 50s to low 60s.

Highs on Tuesday should be in the mid 40s to mid 50s with some of the cooler readings across eastern Nebraska where there’s at least some snow still on the ground. Winds shouldn’t be as breezy on Tuesday either, with southwest winds up to 5 to 10 MPH expected.

Even warmer weather is expected for Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s. (KOLN)

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday reaching the low 50s to low 60s - well above our seasonal averages for mid January which generally sit in the mid 30s to near 40°. Skies should be mostly to partly sunny through the day on Wednesday with westerly winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and low 60s. (KOLN)

Changes will arrive as we head Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Both longer range models are now indicating an upper level trough and surface low pressure system diving into the area bringing a wintry mix of light rain and snow, colder temperatures, and very strong winds to the area. It appears first that some light rain and snow showers will be possible on Thursday, with mainly just light snow possible Thursday night into the day on Friday.

The European model shows a storm system sliding through the area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week with light rain, snow, and wind possible across the state. (KOLN)

For now, this doesn’t appear to be a significant system in terms of rain or snow, but some light snowfall accumulations will be possible across northern and eastern parts of the state. Wind will likely be the bigger issue as wind gusts will increase to between 40 and 50 MPH from the northwest.

Temperatures will cool back as the system passes through the area with highs on Thursday falling to the 30s and 40s - though it feel colder than that with the strong winds. Temperatures on Friday will only reach the lower to middle 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures should rebound a bit into the weekend with highs returning to the upper 30s to lower 40s for Saturday, Sunday, and into MLK Jr. Day on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.