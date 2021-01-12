3D rendering of future Lincoln casino released

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An early 3D rendering of a proposed $200 million casino in Lincoln was released on Tuesday.

The animation, released by WarHorse Gaming, LLC, is a “conceptual glimpse of the exterior and interior of the casino and race course facilities after a proposed $200 million investment into the complex to expand casino gaming.”

WarHorse Gaming, LLC claims the casino and accompanying resort will bring roughly 925 jobs to the city. It will be located at the Lincoln Race Course, near S. 1st Street and West Denton Road.

In addition to Lincoln Race Course, a similar style video was released for the casino concept at the current Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. Similar plans are underway for a horse racing track and casino in South Sioux City.

Expanded gaming in some form is expected as early as late 2021, with full casino operations up and running during 2022.

“Although we’re still early in the process, it’s exciting to see the potential of a world-class gaming operation for the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC. “Our goal is to build a top-notch facility that compliments horse racing while at the same time offering a resort style casino/hotel on the property.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.