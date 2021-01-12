Advertisement

Farniok declares for NFL Draft

Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20(Purdue Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok will not return for the 2021 season. The two-time captain announced on Monday his intent to enter the NFL Draft.

Farniok was a two-time captain for the Huskers. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior started 32 consecutive games at Nebraska. Farniok was a versatile offensive lineman who played tackle, guard, and center over his career.

