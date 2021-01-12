Haiby named to Big Ten Honor Roll

Nebraska junior Sam Haiby claimed a spot on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll after strong back-to-back road efforts for the Big Red in Michigan.

The 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., produced the first double-double of her career with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with four assists in helping the Huskers to a 68-64 road win at No. 23 Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing.

Haiby’s performance against the Spartans followed a big 27-point, nine-rebound effort in a narrow 64-62 loss at unbeaten and No. 15 Michigan on Thursday. For the week, Haiby averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. For the season, Haiby leads Nebraska in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounding (7.8 rpg), assists (3.8 apg) and steals (1.3 spg).She also earned a spot on the conference’s women’s basketball honor roll on Jan. 4, after leading the Huskers to wins over No. 15 Northwestern (Dec. 31) and Rutgers (Jan. 3). She claimed her first honor roll this spot of the season on Dec. 14, following her career-high 33-point performance in a Big Ten-opening win over Illinois (Dec. 10).

Haiby and the Huskers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will be back in action this weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena when Nebraska plays host to No. 15 Ohio State. Tip-off between the Big Red and the unbeaten Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who will be NU’s fourth top-25 opponent in the last five games, is set for 4 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network. The game will also mark the fourth time in five weeks that Nebraska has played the AP No. 15 team in the country (Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State).

