Huskers adds transfer Markese Stepp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University of Southern California Trojan Tailback is transferring to the Husker football program. Markese Stepp confirmed on twitter that he was transferring to the Huskers on Tuesday.

Stepp has appeared in 11 games in his career. He has run for 340 yards on 55 carries (6.2 avg) with 3 TDs, a 7-yard reception and 1 tackle.

