January “Thaw”-some !

We’ve enjoyed a nice stretch of temperatures to begin this week...and we should squeeze out one more very pleasant mid-January day on Wednesday before reality...and gusty northwest winds...settle back in for Thursday and Friday. A cold front slicing through the forecast area will bring us increasing cloudiness...increasing winds...decreasing temperatures...and a chance for some light rain or light snow. The pressure gradient associated with this latest front will be quite strong...meaning northwest winds may gust 30...40...and even over 50 mph at times from late Wednesday night all the way through Friday. Precipitation chances look small with this weather-change...but some areas of northern and northeastern Nebraska could be looking at light snow accumulations...and the combination of any snow along with winds of 40-to-50 mph could cause some travel issues in areas...so stay tuned for forecast updates later this week.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Tuesday night calls for clear-to-partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Some patchy fog will be possible late with light southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday will start partly-to-mostly sunny with increasing cloudiness as the day wears on. Highs should once again reach the low-to-mid 50s as southwest winds blow at 5 to 15 mph...with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night will become mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain or light snow showers late...as lows hold in the lower-to-mid 30s and westerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph at times. Thursday will see variable cloudiness with a continued 20% chance for light rain or light snow as daytime highs hold in the lower 40s. Northwest winds on Thursday could gust over 40 mph at times.

