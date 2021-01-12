Lincoln officials respond to potential State Capitol protests

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Several Lincoln officials responded to the potential protests.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said at Monday’s press conference they are aware of the flyers circulating about the protests on social media and said they will take “appropriate precautions”

Cody Thomas with Nebraska State Patrol, who handles Capitol security, also commented on the potential protests.

“NSP is aware of calls for marches on state capitols around the nation. In general, NSP does not publicly discuss capitol security procedures. The entire complex is closely monitored at all times, with on-site security. NSP Capitol Security successfully and safely manages many large events each year, including events that occurred last summer.”

