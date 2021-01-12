Advertisement

Lincoln officials respond to potential State Capitol protests

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Several Lincoln officials responded to the potential protests.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said at Monday’s press conference they are aware of the flyers circulating about the protests on social media and said they will take “appropriate precautions”

Cody Thomas with Nebraska State Patrol, who handles Capitol security, also commented on the potential protests.

