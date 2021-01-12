Lincoln Parks and Recreation cancel winter sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that they will be cancelling their Jr. NBA, youth basketball and all adult sports for the remainder of the winter.

Jr. NBA registrations will be refunded. Online payments will refund to the card used. Others will get a mailed check. The organization requests customers to review their TeamSideline account for accurate info.

Regular youth and adult outdoor spring/summer sports programming are planned to continue as normal.

