Lincoln woman creates basketball nets to help kids in the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shooting baskets at a park or on a city basketball court was almost always a game played without a net on the hoops. That was until a Lincoln woman started creating indestructible nets after noticing this was an issue.

Basketball has always been a part of Sarah Allick’s life, and after living in Brooklyn and seeing city basketball courts without nets on their goals, she knew she wanted to do something to help. After moving back home to Lincoln, she thought she’d also bring her idea right here to the Capital City.

They’re called Freedom Swish Basketball Nets and aren’t your typical basketball nets. These red, white and blue nets aren’t cloth, so they can’t be torn down. They’re not chain either, so they won’t rust. Instead, they’re made to last a lifetime using steel aircraft cable, lined with vinyl.

She made sure these nets are also theft-proof, hoping to keep them on city courts for years to come.

Allick says the whole process of creating these nets has taken two years, with the help and support from family, friends and community members. Allick says she’s glad her idea is now finally coming into fruition, popping up in different courts.

Allick tells 10/11 her reason behind creating the nets was simply making sure kids and ballers everywhere have what they need to play the game they love.

“It’s not fair because then only the rich kids get to play basketball and enjoy the swish. I didn’t think that was okay because I want to be able to pop onto any court and play basketball and have fun. I think everyone deserves that,” said Allick.

Allick says the best thing about putting up these nets is seeing how excited kids are to play basketball afterwards and tells us there’s a unique message she wants kids to learn from seeing her hard work, “Any difference they want to make in the community, any change you want to see, you can always do it, whether you have money or not. I had zero money. I’ve invested zero money into this product. There are always people on standby who want to help make a difference, no matter how big or small it is.”

Right now, 14 Freedom Swish nets are planning to go up on Lincoln courts. A few have already made their way into Waverly.

Allick says money made from selling Freedom Swish nets is going towards helping kids get into youth basketball programs and receive college scholarships.

If you’d like to purchase a Freedom Swish basketball net, Lincoln’s Scheels is selling them in store and online HERE. They’re also being sold on Amazon HERE and on the Freedom Swish website HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.