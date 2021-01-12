Advertisement

Vaccine update to COVID-19 Risk Dial

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that four more residents have died from COVID-19. The deaths included three people in long-term care facilities – a man and woman in their 90s and a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 60s who died at home. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 175.

LLCHD reports 186 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, and 95 cases from Monday, bringing the community total to 24,561.

The Lancaster-County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the severe risk category.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial now has a vaccine tab. By clicking into the tab, individuals can find how how the vaccine response is going in Lancaster County.

