Location change for HAC Wrestling Championships

(KSNB)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling championships are changing location. The 12-team event will now take place at Kearney High School on Saturday, January 16th. The meet was originally scheduled for Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southeast.

Weigh-ins will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Attendance will be limited two two spectators per participant or coach.

