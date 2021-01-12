Location change for HAC Wrestling Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling championships are changing location. The 12-team event will now take place at Kearney High School on Saturday, January 16th. The meet was originally scheduled for Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southeast.

Weigh-ins will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Attendance will be limited two two spectators per participant or coach.

