LPD investigating 2 burglaries this weekend at businesses off of Van Dorn Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into two separate burglaries that happened overnight on Sunday.

The first burglary, according to LPD, happened at White Elm Brewing on 8th and Van Dorn Streets.

LPD said video shows the business being broken into between 4:15 to 4:30 a.m.

Officers said they got a call from a passerby who said the front door was shattered. Responding officers said the building was empty and the cash register was empty.

An employee arrived and told officers the cash from the register, along with four iPads were taken.

LPD said video shows the suspect responsible.

While officers were investigating the break in at White Elm, LPD said officers went to Line-X which is a business on Van Dorn.

LPD said employees at Line-X told officers on Sunday that an employee came to work and found HVAC filters that belonged to a unit on the roof, on the floor. When employees went to investigate, LPD said they found footprints on the top of a car leading to the roof.

Employees at Line-X told police that the HVAC unit was tampered with as a way to get inside the building, but no entry was made and there was no loss. LPD said the damage at Line-X is roughly $250.

LPD said investigators are looking into whether or not the attempted burglary at Line-X is related to the burglary at White Elm Brewing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.