LPD: Man violates harassment order and assaults woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he violated a harassment order and assaulted a woman.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near 22nd and E Streets for a report of an assault.

LPD said the victim told officers that a man she knew had forced his way into her home and assaulted her. The woman was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

According to police, the woman identified the man who assaulted her as 56-year-old Randall Norman.

Officers said the victim had an active harassment order against Norman at the time.

The victim told police that Norman left on foot and was trying to hitch a ride with someone driving by, according to police.

Then around 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on 21st and D Streets where a woman reported leaving her car running the driveway and when she came out, the car was gone.

LPD said that woman told officers she had left her phone in the car and officers were able to track the car’s location with an app.

According to police, someone picked up the phone and said, “I have your phone and there’s a guy who took your phone hiding in my garage in the area of 17th and Washington.”

LPD said officers went to that area and located Norman in the garage.

Officers said they found the car keys, as well as items from her wallet, while searching Norman. The car was found near the home.

Norman was arrested and is facing theft by unlawful taking charges, three charges of third degree assault and three charges of violation of harassment order including previous incidents from November and December.

LPD said Norman was arrested for two additional assault charges and two violate harassment order charges.

