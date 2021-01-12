Man involved in standoff now facing charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man recently arrested after an hours-long standoff with the Lincoln Police Department is now facing charges.

Steven Shiffermiller, 35, was arrested on Monday and is facing threatening to use explosives charges, possession of destructive device charges, possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest charges.

LPD said Shiffermiller was taken to a local facility for treatment before being arrested and taken to jail.

Last week, officers were called to 36th and Van Dorn, after police received a call of a man, now identified as Shiffermiller, threatening someone with a hatchet.

LPD said Shiffermiller poured gasoline around his home and threatened to light it. From there, officers evacuated neighbors and continued trying to negotiate with Shiffermiller.

Officers worked to defuse the situation and persuade Shiffermiller to surrender, but LPD said he refused to comply and continued making threats towards officers.

SWAT teams were eventually called to the scene, and around 8:45 p.m., Shiffermiller was taken into custody.

LPD said the 25-year-old victim saw Shiffermiller and asked if he was okay. According to officers, he came after her with a hatchet and she feared for her and her children’s lives and sped away calling 911.

Officers said they located Molotov cocktails and gasoline throughout the home.

