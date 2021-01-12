Advertisement

Nebraska Basketball pauses team activities

All program activities are on hold due to positive COVID-19 results among team.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska men’s basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.

Due to the pause, the Huskers’ home game against Illinois (Wed., Jan. 13) has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 13.

Individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines. We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference protocols. Consistent with all of our athletic programs, we report any positive test result to the University, and it is included in its daily reports to the Lancaster County Health Department.

