Nebraska-Maryland Men’s basketball game postponed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following the pause in full team activities in the Nebraska men’s basketball program announced Monday, the Huskers’ scheduled game at Maryland this Saturday, Jan. 16, has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 16.

