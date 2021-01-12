Nebraska running back leaves for NFL draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska running back is leaving for the NFL draft. Dedrick Mills announced on Tuesday that he will not be returning to Nebraska in hopes of continuing a professional football career.

Mills played in six games with five starts during the 2020 season. He ranked second on the team with 84 carries, 396 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 66.0 rushing yards per game. Mills also caught 13 passes for 86 yards.

