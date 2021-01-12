Advertisement

Over 40% of Nebraska’s health care workers receive vaccine

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 40% of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine as the state continues to ramp up distribution.

State health officials said 78,074 of the 144,363 doses Nebraska has received so far have been administered so far — primarily to health care workers.

Residents and workers at long-term care facilities have also begun getting vaccines.

Nebraska said 1,197 doses of the vaccine were administered on Sunday, which is typically a slower day.

The state administered an average of 5,811 doses each day last week. The state reported 644 new cases of the virus and 12 deaths Monday.

