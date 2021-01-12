Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and Temperatures in the 50’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warmest weather of 2021 is expected today and Wednesday with changes by the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday with the afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny and mild for Tuesday across Nebraska (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild for January with the low bottoming out in the upper 20s. Partly to mostly sunny for Wednesday and mild. Highs in the mid 50s with a southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and perhaps a few gusts up to 25 mph.

A strong cold front will move across Nebraska on Thursday bringing cooler conditions, wind and the chance for a few rain showers mixed with snow. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 40s and that may occur Thursday morning. Northwest winds could gust up to 40 mph. A few flurries or light snow showers possible Thursday night into Friday morning. At this time, it does not appear that the Lincoln area will see much snow. Mostly cloudy with flurries possible for Friday. Highs in the lower 30s and a northwest wind gusting up to 45 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonal with the high in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday and warmer with the highs rebounding into the lower 40s. Mostly sunny for Monday with the high in the lower 40s.

Mild through Wednesday, colder and windy by the end of the week. Mainly dry for the weekend (1011 Weather Team)

