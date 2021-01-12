Wednesday Forecast: One More Mild January Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures have been trending up the past two days and they should reach their peak as we head into the day on Wednesday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 50s to lower 60s across the state - WELL above the seasonal average for mid January.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and low 60s. (KOLN)

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a southwest wind between 5 and 15 MPH. Enjoy the Top 10 Day, because big changes will arrive as we head Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday and Friday!

A potent storm system looks to skirt the area and while some light rain and snow showers will be possible into the day on the Thursday, the main impacts from this storm system will likely be cooler temperatures and LOTS of wind. Highs on Thursday are forecast to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for most areas, but with northwest winds at 15 to 30 MPH with wind gusts up to and possibly exceeding 45 MPH possible across the state. In fact, at times we could see wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH for areas across central and western Nebraska.

Cooler, windy weather is expected on Thursday with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s. (KOLN)

This doesn’t look like it will be a big precipitation event across the state, with just light rain and snow showers possible on Thursday - mainly for northern and eastern Nebraska. Some light snow could possibly linger into the day on Friday for eastern Nebraska. Possible snowfall amounts look to be pretty light, with just a trace to a few tenths of an inch for Lincoln and perhaps an inch or two for northern and northeastern Nebraska.

Temperatures will warm slightly into the weekend with highs in the lower 40s for Lincoln with mainly dry weather for Saturday and Sunday.

