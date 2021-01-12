Advertisement

Woman involved in fatal hit-and-run enters plea

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman who police say hit and killed a person with her vehicle in 2019 entered a plea deal on Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.

Casey Maxfield, 22, who reportedly hit and killed a 41-year-old on Oct. 18, 2019, pleaded no contest to charges of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury.

She faces up to 5 years in prison and will be sentenced in February.

In exchange for the no-contest plea, charges of tampering with physical evidence and driving under suspension were dropped.

According to court documents, Maxfield hit and killed Tina Mortensen, 41, near 10th Street between South Street and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. at night while Mortensen was crossing the street.

Officers say Maxfield then drove her car into a ditch near Salt Creek near 70th and Cornhusker. According to officials, Maxfield ditched the vehicle by putting a rock on the gas pedal.

Hours later, Maxfield turned herself into the police.

