Blowin’ In The Wind...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will race across the region late Wednesday night...bringing with it some light rain and more noticeably...very strong northwest winds...

Mother Nature gave us one final very pleasant day on Wednesday...with a mix of clouds and sun and very mild temperatures for mid-January. A cold front will swiftly move from west-to-east later Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning initiating precipitation...mainly rain thanks to the mild temperatures...and ushering in very strong northwest winds of 25-to-45 mph...with gusts over 55 mph possible at times throughout the day on Thursday. The high winds will continue into the day on Friday...and by then will also be accompanied by some light snow over parts of northern and eastern Nebraska. The combination of high winds and even light amounts of snow will mean the potential for hazardous travel on your Friday morning commute. In addition to the increasing winds and rain-snow chances...this front will also be responsible for a return to much cooler temperatures...with highs on Thursday in the mid 30s-to-mid 40s...and highs on Friday in the mid 20s-to-mid 30s. Please stay up-to-date on the latest forecast details...some MAJOR changes are on the way.

The Lincoln forecast for Wednesday night calls for increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s and southwest winds of 5-to-15 mph early becoming northwesterly and increasing to 20-to-30 mph after midnight with gusts to 40-or-45 mph possible. On Thursday precipitation ends early in the morning...with the balance of the day partly sunny...very windy...and noticeably cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds will “howl” at 25-to-35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible at times. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and windy...with a 30% chance for light snow late. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s and northwest winds of 20-to-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. On Friday...look for mainly cloudy, windy and much colder conditions with a 50% chance for light snow...mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s and northwest winds again 25-to-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.