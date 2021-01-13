HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Jan. 12)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Tuesday, January 12. By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Amherst 71, Alma 21

Auburn 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 27

Chase County 63, Southern Valley 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29

Hershey 61, Sutherland 23

Kearney Catholic 56, Lexington 36

Maxwell 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

Overton 63, Brady 40

Pierce 46, Columbus Lakeview 33

Rock Hills, Kan. 46, Lawrence-Nelson 38

Seward 48, Schuyler 40

Wallace 81, Hi-Line 57

West Holt 47, Crofton 41

Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 40

MUDECAS Tournament(equals)

Division A(equals)

Diller-Odell 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 48

Parkview Christian 56, Johnson County Central 39

Division B(equals)

Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12

Lewiston 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53

Palmyra 61, Sterling 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Creek Valley vs. Haxtun, Colo., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43

Amherst 59, Alma 41

Bayard 51, Morrill 49

Bennington 47, Omaha Mercy 36

Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Blair 51, Wahoo 37

Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 37

Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15

CWC 64, Stuart 35

Centennial 57, Shelby/Rising City 26

Centura 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Chadron 59, Hemingford 40

Cody-Kilgore 61, Valentine 44

Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44, OT

Conestoga 42, Nebraska City 33

Dorchester 57, Friend 19

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 28

East Butler 68, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42

Franklin 42, Red Cloud 19

Fremont 77, Lincoln East 60

Fullerton 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Gordon/Rushville 63, Hay Springs 48

Hastings 35, Aurora 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Grand Island Northwest 29

Hershey 59, Sutherland 34

Kearney Catholic 59, Lexington 26

Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25

Kimball 36, Potter-Dix 33

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39

Louisville 62, Fort Calhoun 28

Lutheran High Northeast 52, Howells/Dodge 47

Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Maxwell 23

McCool Junction 49, Harvard 38

Medicine Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33

Mullen 57, North Platte St. Patrick’s 53

Nebraska Christian 44, Osceola 26

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36, College View Academy 19

Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 24

Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Overton 48, Brady 15

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Millard North 43

Pender 65, Homer 20

Perkins County 51, Paxton 43

Platteview 46, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Pleasanton 57, Central Valley 25

Ponca 70, Wakefield 62

Ravenna 45, Minden 42

Rock Hills, Kan. 46, Lawrence-Nelson 38

Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 35

Sidney 52, Mitchell 34

South Loup 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39

St. Paul 39, Central City 25

Summerland 54, Creighton 34

Superior 48, Heartland 31

Wallace 43, Hi-Line 40

Wayne 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25

Weeping Water 61, Mead 39

Winnebago 70, Tri County Northeast 44

Yutan 44, Douglas County West 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Creek Valley vs. Haxtun, Colo., ccd.

