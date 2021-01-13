LTU: Multiple street closures begin Wednesday, Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is advising drivers to be aware of a few areas of road work that will start Wednesday morning.

They include the following:

- Wednesday, January 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets will be closed for utility work.

- Wednesday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – A northbound lane on North 27th Street between Theresa Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed for sanitary sewer work. StarTran bus route 27-North 27th may be affected during this work.

- Thursday, January 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Adams Street between North 63rd and North 64th streets will be closed for tree removal. StarTran bus route 49-University Place may be affected during this work.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

