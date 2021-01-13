Advertisement

Man arrested for assaulting, threatening roommate with box cutter

Kambiz Amjad
Kambiz Amjad(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man this week after they say he punched the walls and doors inside his apartment, as well as threatened his roommate with a box cutter.

Around 9:30 pm. on Tuesday, police were called to an apartment on 14th and F Streets, for a report of a man being assaulted with a box cutter.

According to police, the victim reported that his roommate, 41-year-old Kambiz Amjad, assaulted him, was armed with a box cutter, and was leaving in a car.

LPD said as responding officers got to the apartment, they ran into Amjad while he was getting into his car where two box cutters were inside.

Officers said the victim had a number of scratches on his torso, bruising all over his body and face, as well as a cut on his arm.

An ambulance was called to the scene to care for the victim’s head injury, where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

LPD said the apartment was in disarray with a broken window and holes in the wall.

According to police, Amjad was upset and started punching walls and doors, and when the victim tried intervening to stop him Amjad then directed his aggression towards the victim, hitting him several times in the head.

LPD said the victim and Amjad wrestled, which caused the victim to fall into a window that broke. From there, police said the victim shared that Amjad pulled a box cutter out and threatened him.

Amjad was arrested and is facing second-degree assault charges.

