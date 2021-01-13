Advertisement

Man facing child abuse charges after baby suffers multiple injuries

Ramon Quijas
Ramon Quijas(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing felony child abuse charges after officers say his child had injuries serious enough to require surgery.

On Monday just after 2 p.m., officers were called to a home near 14th and E Streets for a report of child abuse.

Officers said when LPD got to the home, they called an ambulance as the victim, a 19-month-old girl, had a broken femur and bruises all over her body.

LPD said the child was taken by ambulance to be treated and she required surgery for her injuries.

According to police, the child had just returned from a two-day visit with her father who made statements to the mother saying he was responsible for the child’s injuries.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., officers said Ramon Quijas, the father, turned himself into investigators and was arrested.

Quijas is facing felony child abuse charges.

