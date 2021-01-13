Meth, pills found in driver’s purse during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop this week, officers with the Lincoln Police Department discovered nearly 40 grams of meth and a number of pills in the driver’s purse.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, an officer stopped a silver 2005 Buick Sedan with no license plates near 14th and B Streets.

LPD said the driver, identified as 37-year-old Risa VanMeter, wasn’t able to provide a drivers license or paperwork for the car.

Polcie said VanMeter was acting very nervous and the officer questioned her about her behavior. LPD said she denied being in possession of anything illegal and allowed the officer to search the car.

According to police, when officers opened the car door, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Officers said they located a purse that contained 39.8 grams of methamphetamine which is equivalent to 200 individual user doses, four Morphine Sulfate pills, seven Alprazolam pills and 10 Dextroamphetamine pills.

LPD said the pills are all controlled substances that were not prescribed to VanMeter.

Officers said they also found $480 in cash, a scale, empty plastic bags, a pipe and 11.8 grams of marijuana inside the purse.

VanMeter was arrested and is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of money while violating a drug law charges, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.